Ground broke on new men’s homeless shelter

JACKSON, Tenn. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held on a new project.

According to the City of Jackson, construction will begin in the spring on the new men’s homeless shelter.

The ceremony took place Tuesday at the future location on McCorry Street near downtown Jackson. The project has been in the works for years.

“The importance of this homeless shelter is it’s giving people an opportunity [to] our homeless population in Jackson and Madison County. Our men have not had a transitional shelter, or a shelter, probably in at least 25 years. So to have a shelter that’s focused on transition from homelessness to home, providing those wrap around services,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

With the aggressive construction team, Conger said they hope to have the shelter open before it gets cold again.

