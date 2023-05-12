Starlink technology implemented at Henderson County Community Hospital

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee hospital is implementing a new transformative technology.

BradenHealth announces that SpaceX’s revolutionary Starlink technology is being introduced to its network of healthcare facilities, with the inaugural installation successfully completed at the Henderson County Community Hospital.

“This technology is set to revolutionize how rural hospitals manage internet connectivity, especially during disaster-related disruptions that could compromise essential services,” stated Joseph Rivera, MS, Chief Technology Officer for BradenHealth.

A press release states that Starlink, when combined with SD-WAN, offers improved network connectivity, cost efficiency, enhanced emergency response, and cloud service access.

Recently, Congressman David Kustoff visited the Henderson County Community Hospital and witnessed a variety of advanced technologies implemented by BradenHealth, including the most sophisticated CT scanner in operation at any rural hospital in Tennessee.

Courtesy: BradenHealth

Courtesy: BradenHealth

Courtesy: BradenHealth

Courtesy: BradenHealth

Courtesy: BradenHealth

Kustoff, who has consistently championed the cause of rural health, was also briefed on the transformative potential of the Starlink technology and its ability to mitigate network downtime during disasters.

“We deeply appreciate Congressman Kustoff’s dedication to rural health and his unwavering support for innovative solutions that ensure the sustainability of healthcare in Tennessee,” stated Kyle Kopec, CCO for BradenHealth.

Click here for more information on BradenHealth and their work in revitalizing rural hospitals.

SEE ALSO: Henderson Co. Community Hospital begins upgrades, receives state-of-the-art beds (June 2020)

For more news in the Henderson County area, click here.