Educator of the Week: Lindsey Riley

Lindsey Riley is a Pre-K teacher at Trenton Elementary School in Trenton.

Riley started her teaching career four years ago as a Kindergarten teacher and says she is grateful for where she is now.

“This is actually my first year at Trenton Elementary as a Pre-K teacher,” Riley said. “I have taught Kindergarten for three years at Ripley Primary and God just led me here, and I’m so thankful for it.”

Riley’s love for children and teaching began in church.

“I actually started teaching at, actually in church. I taught the little ones in vacation bible school and that just, I knew right then God was going to lead me into teaching. I told my mom that I was going to be a teacher and here I am,” said Riley.

Her favorite part about her job is the relationship that she’s formed with her students.

“I mean, a lot of them don’t have a good relationship at home and I am their firm foundation here, and they know that they can come to me and talk to me about anything. They know that they’re safe in my room,” Riley said.

Riley says the biggest reward as a teacher is watching her students learn and grow throughout the year.

“Just being able to love on them and just – and learn and be able to let them see those ‘AHA’ moments when they never had one and then they’re like, ‘Mrs. Lindsey I got it!’ and they just get excited about it,” said Riley.

