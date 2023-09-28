Your 2023 Guide to Fall & Halloween in West Tennessee

Fall is in the air once again, with many autumn and Halloween activities on the horizon for West Tennessee. From fall festivals, to haunted houses and trick-or-treating, we’ve gathered a list below of upcoming events and activities to help you celebrate. Do you know of something we should include? Email news@wbbjtv.com with all the details.







































































Fall Festivals / Halloween Events

Donnell Century Farm Adventure (3720 Hwy 70 East, Jackson) 2023 Pumpkin & Corn Maze Festival (Sept. 30-Nov. 5) Open all Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Open all Sundays 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. / Open Oct. Fridays 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Click here for tickets and more details.

(3720 Hwy 70 East, Jackson)

Sunset Valley Farms (1190 Highway 200, Huron) 2023 Fall Festival (Begins September 16) Friday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. / Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Click here for tickets and more details.

(1190 Highway 200, Huron)

Falcon Ridge Farm Fall Festival (22630 Highway 18 North, Toone) September 23 – October 29 Thursdays 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. / Fridays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Sundays 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Click here for tickets and more details.

(22630 Highway 18 North, Toone)

Green Acres Farm Pumpkinville / Pumpkin Patch / Corn Maze (Begins September 22) 158 Medina Highway, Milan Hours vary; call (731) 686-2004 for info. Click here for details.



Fiddlin’ Goat Farm Pumpkin Patch 2715 Weaver-Thomas Road, Henderson (Begins September 17) 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sundays – Fridays, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturdays Click here for details.



Bicentennial Boo Bash By Dyer County Relay for Life Friday, October 6 / Starts 5 p.m. 296 James Rice Road, Dyersburg Click here for details.



Annual Downtown Fall Festival Main Street, Humboldt Saturday, October 7 / 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Click here for details.



2023 Milan Fall Festival Downtown Milan Saturday, October 14 / 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Click here for details.



Fall Fest by Victory Worship Center 333 Old Humboldt Road, Jackson Saturday, October 14 / 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Click here for details.



Hatchie Fall Fest Brownsville Court Square Saturday, October 21 / Schedule TBD. Click here for details.



Annual Fall Festival on the Square Downtown Lexington / October 21, 2023 / 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Click here for details.



Halloween at Curiosities Market 190 Armory Avenue, Camden Saturday, October 28 / 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Click here for details.



Halloween Fest 2023 McNairy County Ag Event Center (851 High School Road, Selmer) Tuesday, October 31 / 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Click here for details.



Saltillo Annual Halloween Bash Downtown Saltillo Tuesday, October 31 / 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Click here for details.



Treat Street 200 Tennessee Street, Savannah Tuesday, October 31 / Starts 6 p.m. Click here for details.



Trunk-or-Treats / Trick-or-Treating

Bicentennial Boo Bash By Dyer County Relay for Life Friday, October 6 / Starts 5 p.m. 296 James Rice Road, Dyersburg Click here for details.



Annual Fall Festival on the Square Downtown Lexington / October 21, 2023 / 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Click here for details.



Gibson County 911 Trunk or Treat 1450 S Main Street, Dyer Saturday, October 21 / 6:30 p.m. Click here for details.



Trunk or Treat – Alamo Crockett Mills Community Center / 93 Community Center Lane, Alamo Sunday, October 22 / 5 p.m. Click here for details.



AHC Trunk or Treat 597 West Forest Avenue, Jackson Tuesday, October 24 / 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Click here for details.



4th Annual Farmers Market Trunk or Treat West TN Farmers Market / 91 New Market Street, Jackson Saturday, October 28 / 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Click here for details.



Harvest Church Trunk or Treat 3401 Bledsoe Road, Humboldt Saturday, October 28 / 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Click here for details.



Trick or Treat at Curiosities Market 190 Armory Avenue, Camden Saturday, October 28 / 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Click here for details.



Trunk or Treat by Positive Living Group 146 McClellan Road, Jackson Sunday, October 29 / 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Click here for details.



Halloween Fest 2023 McNairy County Ag Event Center (851 High School Road, Selmer) Tuesday, October 31 / 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Click here for details.



Saltillo Annual Halloween Bash Downtown Saltillo Tuesday, October 31 / 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Click here for details.



Treat Street 200 Tennessee Street, Savannah Tuesday, October 31 / Starts 6 p.m. Click here for details.



Trick or Treat – Alamo Alamo Court Square Tuesday, October 31 / 4 p.m. Click here for details.



Haunted Houses

The 13th Realm ( 10486 State Route 220, Atwood) Open September 23 through end of October Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. / Sundays in October 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General admission $30; Speed Pass $45 Click here for details.

10486 State Route 220, Atwood)

The Natchez Nightmare (4360 Alberton Road, Lexington) 7:30 p.m. – midnight Fridays & Saturdays, Sept. 22-Oct. 28 / October 29 & October 31 $15 admission. Click here for details.

(4360 Alberton Road, Lexington)

Zombie Trail Paintball & Corn Maze (1533 Mason Grove Road, Humboldt) Open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays Sept. 30-October 29; October 26 / Fridays 7-10 p.m. / Saturdays 7-11 p.m. / Sundays & Oct. 26 7-9 p.m. Admission begins at $20-$30 for Paintball, $5 for Corn Maze only. Click here for details.

(1533 Mason Grove Road, Humboldt)

Camp Blood (1533 Mason Grove Road, Humboldt) Open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays Sept. 30-October 29; October 26 / Fridays 7-10 p.m. / Saturdays 7-11 p.m. / Sundays & Oct. 26 7-9 p.m. General Admission $25; Speed Pass $40 Click here for details.

(1533 Mason Grove Road, Humboldt)

Derailed Haunted House (4385 Highway 57 West, Ramer) Open 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October; October 31 Ticket info tbd. Click here for details.

(4385 Highway 57 West, Ramer)

Other Activities

Oktoberfest Proceeds benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School and Sacred Heart of Jesus High School. 71 Hickory Glen Drive, Jackson Saturday, September 30 / 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Click here for details.



Paranormal and Ghost Hunting Meetup Hub City Brewing, 250 West Main Street, Jackson Wednesday, October 11 / 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Click here for details.



Le Bonheur Pumpkin Run 5K 1535 Vann Drive, Jackson Saturday, October 14 / 8:30 a.m. Click here for details.



Spooktacular Beauty Pageant VFW Post 2048 / North Main Street, Milan Saturday, October 21 / 10 a.m. Click here for details.



Witches Night Out Crown Winery / 3638 E Mitchell St, Humboldt Tuesday, October 24 / 6 p.m. Click here for details.



Historic Ghost Walking Tour & Dinner Riverside Cemetery/First United Methodist Church, Jackson Begins 5 p.m. Friday, October 27. Click here for details.



Halloween Spooktacular Open House Bumpus Harley-Davidson / 326 Carriage House Drive, Jackson Friday, October 27 / 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Click here for details.



Halloween Hustle 5K & Fun Run Union University Bell Tower (1050 Union University Drive, Jackson) Saturday, October 28 / Registration 7 a.m., Race at 8 a.m. Click here for details.



Jackson Brew Fest 2023 4 Fun Place, Jackson Saturday, October 28 / 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Click here for details.



2nd Annual Halloween Bash Prime Auto USA / 1377 Highway 45 Bypass, Jackson Monday, October 30 / 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Click here for details.



Zombie Trail Paintball & Corn Maze (1533 Mason Grove Road, Humboldt) Open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays Sept. 30-October 29; October 26 / Fridays 7-10 p.m. / Saturdays 7-11 p.m. / Sundays & Oct. 26 7-9 p.m. Admission begins at $20-$30 for Paintball, $5 for Corn Maze only. Click here for details.

(1533 Mason Grove Road, Humboldt)

Note: These events represent activities specific to autumn and/or Halloween. To see other upcoming events in West Tennessee, click here to view our Community Calendar or here to view flyers for October.