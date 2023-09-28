Your 2023 Guide to Fall & Halloween in West Tennessee
Fall is in the air once again, with many autumn and Halloween activities on the horizon for West Tennessee. From fall festivals, to haunted houses and trick-or-treating, we’ve gathered a list below of upcoming events and activities to help you celebrate. Do you know of something we should include? Email news@wbbjtv.com with all the details.
Fall Festivals / Halloween Events
- Donnell Century Farm Adventure (3720 Hwy 70 East, Jackson)
- 2023 Pumpkin & Corn Maze Festival (Sept. 30-Nov. 5)
- Open all Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Open all Sundays 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. / Open Oct. Fridays 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Click here for tickets and more details.
- Sunset Valley Farms (1190 Highway 200, Huron)
- 2023 Fall Festival (Begins September 16)
- Friday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. / Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Click here for tickets and more details.
- Falcon Ridge Farm Fall Festival (22630 Highway 18 North, Toone)
- September 23 – October 29
- Thursdays 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. / Fridays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Sundays 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Click here for tickets and more details.
- Green Acres Farm
- Pumpkinville / Pumpkin Patch / Corn Maze (Begins September 22)
- 158 Medina Highway, Milan
- Hours vary; call (731) 686-2004 for info.
- Click here for details.
- Fiddlin’ Goat Farm Pumpkin Patch
- 2715 Weaver-Thomas Road, Henderson (Begins September 17)
- 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sundays – Fridays, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturdays
- Click here for details.
- Bicentennial Boo Bash
- By Dyer County Relay for Life
- Friday, October 6 / Starts 5 p.m.
- 296 James Rice Road, Dyersburg
- Click here for details.
- Annual Downtown Fall Festival
- Main Street, Humboldt
- Saturday, October 7 / 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- 2023 Milan Fall Festival
- Downtown Milan
- Saturday, October 14 / 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Fall Fest by Victory Worship Center
- 333 Old Humboldt Road, Jackson
- Saturday, October 14 / 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Hatchie Fall Fest
- Brownsville Court Square
- Saturday, October 21 / Schedule TBD.
- Click here for details.
- Annual Fall Festival on the Square
- Downtown Lexington / October 21, 2023 / 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Halloween at Curiosities Market
- 190 Armory Avenue, Camden
- Saturday, October 28 / 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Halloween Fest 2023
- McNairy County Ag Event Center (851 High School Road, Selmer)
- Tuesday, October 31 / 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Saltillo Annual Halloween Bash
- Downtown Saltillo
- Tuesday, October 31 / 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Treat Street
- 200 Tennessee Street, Savannah
- Tuesday, October 31 / Starts 6 p.m.
- Click here for details.
Trunk-or-Treats / Trick-or-Treating
- Bicentennial Boo Bash
- By Dyer County Relay for Life
- Friday, October 6 / Starts 5 p.m.
- 296 James Rice Road, Dyersburg
- Click here for details.
- Annual Fall Festival on the Square
- Downtown Lexington / October 21, 2023 / 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Gibson County 911 Trunk or Treat
- 1450 S Main Street, Dyer
- Saturday, October 21 / 6:30 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Trunk or Treat – Alamo
- Crockett Mills Community Center / 93 Community Center Lane, Alamo
- Sunday, October 22 / 5 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- AHC Trunk or Treat
- 597 West Forest Avenue, Jackson
- Tuesday, October 24 / 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Trunk Or Treat – Muse Park
- Muse Park, Jackson
- Saturday, October 28 / 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- 4th Annual Farmers Market Trunk or Treat
- West TN Farmers Market / 91 New Market Street, Jackson
- Saturday, October 28 / 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Harvest Church Trunk or Treat
- 3401 Bledsoe Road, Humboldt
- Saturday, October 28 / 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Trick or Treat at Curiosities Market
- 190 Armory Avenue, Camden
- Saturday, October 28 / 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Trunk or Treat by Positive Living Group
- 146 McClellan Road, Jackson
- Sunday, October 29 / 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Halloween Fest 2023
- McNairy County Ag Event Center (851 High School Road, Selmer)
- Tuesday, October 31 / 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Saltillo Annual Halloween Bash
- Downtown Saltillo
- Tuesday, October 31 / 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Trick or Treat – Dyersburg
- Downtown Dyersburg
- Tuesday, October 31 / 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Treat Street
- 200 Tennessee Street, Savannah
- Tuesday, October 31 / Starts 6 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Trick or Treat – Hardeman Co. Chamber of Commerce
- Tuesday, October 31 / 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Various businesses; click here for details.
- Trick or Treat – Alamo
- Alamo Court Square
- Tuesday, October 31 / 4 p.m.
- Click here for details.
Haunted Houses
- The 13th Realm (10486 State Route 220, Atwood)
- Open September 23 through end of October
- Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. / Sundays in October 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- General admission $30; Speed Pass $45
- Click here for details.
- The Natchez Nightmare (4360 Alberton Road, Lexington)
- 7:30 p.m. – midnight Fridays & Saturdays, Sept. 22-Oct. 28 / October 29 & October 31
- $15 admission.
- Click here for details.
- Zombie Trail Paintball & Corn Maze (1533 Mason Grove Road, Humboldt)
- Open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays Sept. 30-October 29; October 26 / Fridays 7-10 p.m. / Saturdays 7-11 p.m. / Sundays & Oct. 26 7-9 p.m.
- Admission begins at $20-$30 for Paintball, $5 for Corn Maze only.
- Click here for details.
- Camp Blood (1533 Mason Grove Road, Humboldt)
- Open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays Sept. 30-October 29; October 26 / Fridays 7-10 p.m. / Saturdays 7-11 p.m. / Sundays & Oct. 26 7-9 p.m.
- General Admission $25; Speed Pass $40
- Click here for details.
- Derailed Haunted House (4385 Highway 57 West, Ramer)
- Open 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October; October 31
- Ticket info tbd.
- Click here for details.
Other Activities
- Oktoberfest
- Proceeds benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School and Sacred Heart of Jesus High School.
- 71 Hickory Glen Drive, Jackson
- Saturday, September 30 / 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- “Hocus Pocus” – Free movie screening
- 200 Tennessee Street, Savannah
- Friday, October 6 / Movie begins at 6:30 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Paranormal and Ghost Hunting Meetup
- Hub City Brewing, 250 West Main Street, Jackson
- Wednesday, October 11 / 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- “Hocus Pocus 2” – Free movie screening
- 200 Tennessee Street, Savannah
- Friday, October 13 / Movie begins at 6:30 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Le Bonheur Pumpkin Run 5K
- 1535 Vann Drive, Jackson
- Saturday, October 14 / 8:30 a.m.
- Click here for details.
- Zombie 5K by Humboldt Area Rescue Squad
- Bailey Park, Humboldt
- Saturday, October 21 / Start 6:30 p.m., Awards 7:30 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Spooktacular Beauty Pageant
- VFW Post 2048 / North Main Street, Milan
- Saturday, October 21 / 10 a.m.
- Click here for details.
- Witches Night Out
- Crown Winery / 3638 E Mitchell St, Humboldt
- Tuesday, October 24 / 6 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Historic Ghost Walking Tour & Dinner
- Riverside Cemetery/First United Methodist Church, Jackson
- Begins 5 p.m. Friday, October 27.
- Click here for details.
- Halloween Spooktacular Open House
- Bumpus Harley-Davidson / 326 Carriage House Drive, Jackson
- Friday, October 27 / 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Halloween Hustle 5K & Fun Run
- Union University Bell Tower (1050 Union University Drive, Jackson)
- Saturday, October 28 / Registration 7 a.m., Race at 8 a.m.
- Click here for details.
- Jackson Brew Fest 2023
- 4 Fun Place, Jackson
- Saturday, October 28 / 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- 2nd Annual Halloween Bash
- Prime Auto USA / 1377 Highway 45 Bypass, Jackson
- Monday, October 30 / 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Click here for details.
- Zombie Trail Paintball & Corn Maze (1533 Mason Grove Road, Humboldt)
- Open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays Sept. 30-October 29; October 26 / Fridays 7-10 p.m. / Saturdays 7-11 p.m. / Sundays & Oct. 26 7-9 p.m.
- Admission begins at $20-$30 for Paintball, $5 for Corn Maze only.
- Click here for details.
Note: These events represent activities specific to autumn and/or Halloween. To see other upcoming events in West Tennessee, click here to view our Community Calendar or here to view flyers for October.