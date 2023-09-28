Your 2023 Guide to Fall & Halloween in West Tennessee

Fall is in the air once again, with many autumn and Halloween activities on the horizon for West Tennessee. From fall festivals, to haunted houses and trick-or-treating, we’ve gathered a list below of upcoming events and activities to help you celebrate. Do you know of something we should include? Email news@wbbjtv.com with all the details.

Fall Festivals / Halloween Events

  • Donnell Century Farm Adventure (3720 Hwy 70 East, Jackson)
    • 2023 Pumpkin & Corn Maze Festival (Sept. 30-Nov. 5)
    • Open all Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Open all Sundays 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. / Open Oct. Fridays 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Click here for tickets and more details.
  • Sunset Valley Farms (1190 Highway 200, Huron)
    • 2023 Fall Festival (Begins September 16)
    • Friday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. / Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Click here for tickets and more details.
  • Falcon Ridge Farm Fall Festival (22630 Highway 18 North, Toone)
    • September 23 – October 29
    • Thursdays 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. / Fridays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Sundays 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Click here for tickets and more details.
  • Green Acres Farm
    • Pumpkinville / Pumpkin Patch / Corn Maze (Begins September 22)
    • 158 Medina Highway, Milan
    • Hours vary; call (731) 686-2004 for info.
    • Click here for details.
  • Halloween Fest 2023
    • McNairy County Ag Event Center (851 High School Road, Selmer)
    • Tuesday, October 31 / 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Click here for details.

Trunk-or-Treats / Trick-or-Treating

Haunted Houses

  • The 13th Realm (10486 State Route 220, Atwood)
    • Open September 23 through end of October
    • Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. / Sundays in October 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
    • General admission $30; Speed Pass $45
    • Click here for details.
  • The Natchez Nightmare (4360 Alberton Road, Lexington)
    • 7:30 p.m. – midnight Fridays & Saturdays, Sept. 22-Oct. 28 / October 29 & October 31
    • $15 admission.
    • Click here for details.
  • Zombie Trail Paintball & Corn Maze (1533 Mason Grove Road, Humboldt)
    • Open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays Sept. 30-October 29; October 26 / Fridays 7-10 p.m. / Saturdays 7-11 p.m. / Sundays & Oct. 26 7-9 p.m.
    • Admission begins at $20-$30 for Paintball, $5 for Corn Maze only.
    • Click here for details.
  • Camp Blood (1533 Mason Grove Road, Humboldt)
    • Open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays Sept. 30-October 29; October 26 / Fridays 7-10 p.m. / Saturdays 7-11 p.m. / Sundays & Oct. 26 7-9 p.m.
    • General Admission $25; Speed Pass $40
    • Click here for details.
  • Derailed Haunted House (4385 Highway 57 West, Ramer)
    • Open 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October; October 31
    • Ticket info tbd.
    • Click here for details.

Other Activities

  • Oktoberfest
    • Proceeds benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School and Sacred Heart of Jesus High School.
    • 71 Hickory Glen Drive, Jackson
    • Saturday, September 30 / 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • Click here for details.
Note: These events represent activities specific to autumn and/or Halloween. To see other upcoming events in West Tennessee, click here to view our Community Calendar or here to view flyers for October.

