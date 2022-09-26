Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee.
Monday, September 26
- Semper Fi Golf Tournament (Jackson)
Tuesday, September 27
- One More Light (Henderson)
- Planetarium Show (Jackson)
Wednesday, September 28
Thursday, September 29
- RIFA Canstruction (Jackson)
- Feast in the Field (Henderson)
- “Oscar and Felix” (Jackson – through October 2)
Friday, September 30
- Jacob Barker Music Fest (Jackson)
- “Holmes and Watson” (Henderson – through October 1)
- Free Dental Pop-up Clinic (Henderson)
- Milestones Book Discussion (Jackson)
- Planetarium Show (Jackson)
- Hub City Flea Market (Jackson – through Sunday)
- Reelfoot Arts & Crafts Festival (Tiptonville – through Sunday)
Saturday, October 1
- Jacob Barker Music Fest (Jackson)
- Free Dental Pop-up Clinic (Henderson)
- Kent Jones Bike Ride/5K (Jackson)
- Walk for Life (Jackson)
- International Food & Art Festival (Jackson)
- Halloween in Haywood (Brownsville)
- Miss Aspiration Pageant (Jackson)
- Domestic Violence Awareness Walk (Jackson)
- Breast Cancer Awareness Golf Tournament (Jackson)
- Great American Gun Show (Parsons)
- The Outpost Free Concert (Savannah)
- Bayou Fest (Counce)
Sunday, October 2
- Lane College Homecoming Week Begins (Jackson)
