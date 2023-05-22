Events this week in West Tennessee: May 22-28
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee.
Click here for a list of LIFELINE Blood Services' mobile blood drives.
Monday, May 22
- Cornhole and Card Playing (Jackson)
Tuesday, May 23
- Burger Challenge @ KC Finns (Jackson)
- Pickleball and Bingo (Jackson)
- Popsicles in the Park (Jackson)
- Senior Exercise Classes (Jackson)
Wednesday, May 24
- Western Line Dancing (Jackson)
Thursday, May 25
- Buford Pusser Festival (Adamsville)
- Come Together Fashion Show and Gala (Huntingdon)
- Lunch and Learn (Jackson)
- Madison County Job Fair (Jackson)
- Senior Exercise Classes (Jackson)
- Travis Tritt @ Carl Perkins Civic Center (Jackson)
Friday, May 26
- Buford Pusser Festival (Adamsville)
- Hub City Invasion (Jackson)
- Memorial Day/Flag Placement (Parkers Crossroads)
- Night Hike (Chickasaw State Park – Henderson)
- An Evening with Larry Gatlin @ Williams Auditorium (Henderson)
- Rhythm on the Rails (Union City)
- Shriners All White Affair (Jackson)
- Terry Moore Memorial Tournament (Jackson)
- UT Cotton Scout School (Jackson)
- UT Martin Memorial Day Commemoration (Martin)
- Wine Down (Humboldt)
Saturday, May 27
- Big Bang’s Memorial Day Salute (Jackson)
- Buford Pusser Festival (Adamsville)
- Comedian J. Anthony Brown (Jackson)
- Exit 56 Blues Fest (Brownsville)
- Hub City Invasion (Jackson)
- Memorial Day Ceremony (Jackson)
- Tennis Play Day & Court Grand Opening (Jackson)
- Terry Moore Memorial Tournament (Jackson)
- Tomahawk History/Hatchet Throwing (Chickasaw State Park – Henderson)
- Voices in the Vineyard (Jackson)
Sunday, May 28
- Exit 56 Blues Fest (Brownsville)
- Hub City Invasion (Jackson)
- NAACP Freedom Banquet (Jackson)
- Terry Moore Memorial Tournament (Jackson)
