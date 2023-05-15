Events this week in West Tennessee: May 15-21
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee.
Click here for a list of LIFELINE Blood Services’ mobile blood drives.
Monday, May 15
- Cornhole & Card Playing Classes (Jackson)
- “Dreamgirls” Auditions (Jackson – through Thursday)
- Gibson Co. Memorial Library Book Sale (Trenton – through Saturday)
- JMCSS Graduations (JCM Early College High, JASA – Jackson)
Tuesday, May 16
- Career Expo (Jackson)
- CASA Wedge Tournament (Jackson)
- JMCSS Graduations (Liberty – Jackson)
- Senior Exercise Classes (Jackson)
- Spring Liquidation Plant Sale (Jackson)
- Therapy Farm Ribbon Cutting (Toone)
- Cup of Joe with the CEO (Kenton)
Wednesday, May 17
- JMCSS Graduations (North Side – Jackson)
- Western Line Dancing (Jackson)
Thursday, May 18
- Cardio on the Court (Oakfield)
- JMCSS Graduations (South Side – Jackson)
- Senior Exercise Classes (Jackson)
- Singer-Songwriter Night at Discovery Park (Union City)
Friday, May 19
- Adult Tennis Mixer (Jackson)
- Food Truck Friday (Jackson)
- Food Truck Fridays (Milan)
- Forty Cannons Winery Grand Opening (Henderson)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 @ TN Safari Drive-In (Alamo)
- JMCSS Graduations (JCM, Madison Academic – Jackson)
- Rhythm on the Rails (Union City)
- Teatime Talking – Mental Health (Jackson)
- The AMP’s Summer Concert Series (King Beez – Jackson)
- The Garms Family (Luray)
- Tim Hawkins Live (Jackson)
- USAA Mid South Select Baseball Tournament (Jackson)
- Wine Down (Humboldt)
Saturday, May 20
- “9 to 5” Auditions (Jackson)
- Bee Fest (Pinson)
- Bemis Heritage Day (Jackson)
- Buck Wild Comedy Tour (Henderson)
- Cardboard Boat Regatta (Union City)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 @ TN Safari Drive-In (Alamo)
- Health and Safety Fair (Jackson)
- “Heart of the Hub City” Dance Night (Jackson)
- Henderson County Folk Fest & Car Show (Lexington)
- Household Hazardous Waste Collection (Jackson)
- “Hug a Tree to Survive” Program (Shiloh)
- Kids Tennis Festival (Jackson)
- NAMI Walk (Newbern)
- Parking Lot Bingo (Jackson)
- Poet Jacqueline Allen Trimble (Jackson)
- Redemption Road Open House (Jackson)
- Summer Block Party (Greenfield)
- The Shoemakers Concert (Jackson)
- USAA Mid South Select Baseball Tournament (Jackson)
- Victorian Tea Party (Henderson)
Sunday, May 21
- “9 to 5” Auditions (Jackson)
- East Madison County Community Association Fundraiser (Jackson)
- USAA Mid South Select Baseball Tournament (Jackson)
Do you want your event to appear on our on-air Community Calendar? Email calendar@wbbjtv.com with all details and/or a flyer (content may be edited for display). Please allow up to five days for submission review/airing. WBBJ cannot guarantee all events received will air. You can also submit your event to our online Community Calendar which can be viewed on our website. Click here for details.
Looking for live music? Click here to find a list of upcoming local performances, updated weekly.
Do you want a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crew to attend your event for coverage? Email news@wbbjtv.com with the event’s details and contact information for consideration.
Local Event Calendars
- WBBJ Community Calendar
- Brownsville, TN
- Carroll County
- Decatur County
- Hardeman County
- Henderson, TN/Chester County
- Crockett County
- Gibson County
- Hardin County
- Henderson County
- Humboldt, TN
- Jackson/Madison County
- McNairy County
- Martin, TN
- Obion County
- Savannah, TN
- Trenton, TN
Local Libraries
- Benton County Public Library System
- Bolivar-Hardeman County Library
- Carroll County Public Library
- Chester County Library
- Crockett Memorial Library
- Decatur County Library
- Elma Ross Public Library
- Gibson County Memorial Library
- Gleason Memorial Library
- Hardin County Public Library
- Humboldt Public Library
- Jackson-Madison County Library
- Lexington-Henderson County Everett Horn Public Library
- Martin Public Library
- McKenzie Memorial Library
- McNairy County Libraries
- Middleton Community Library
- Mildred G. Fields Public Library
- Ned R. McWherter Weakley County Library
- Newbern City Library
- Obion County Public Library
- Parsons Public Library
- Ridgely Public Library
- Sharon Public Library
- W.G. Rhea Public Library
For more local news, click here.