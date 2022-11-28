Events this week in West Tennessee: Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Monday, November 28
- Jackson Area Community Band Concert (Jackson)
- Trenton Christmas Parade
- Alamo Christmas Parade
- Dyersburg Chirstmas Parade
- Floral Cakes Ribbon Cutting (Jackson)
- Santa @ Old Hickory Mall (Jackson – through Dec. 24)
Tuesday, November 29
- Giving Tuesday 731
- Burning Questions: Mayors in the Hot Seat (Jackson)
- Festival of Trees (Bolivar)
- Bolivar Municpal Center Nov. 29 & 30: 1-5 p.m. / Dec. 1 & 2: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Medina Christmas Parade
- “It’s Christmas Again” movie premiere (Lexington)
- Christmas Tree Lighting (Henderson)
- UofM Lambuth Holiday Concert (Jackson)
- Medicare Enrollment (Humboldt)
- Amaryllis Sale (Jackson)
- Season of Light Planetarium Show (Jackson)
- Union University Scholarship Banquet (Jackson)
Wednesday, November 30
Thursday, December 1
- Motown Christmas Concert (Bolivar)
- Tree of Warmth decoration (Jackson)
- Milan Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
- Holiday Arts Social (Jackson)
- Humboldt Christmas on Main & Tree Lighting
- Henderson Christmas Parade
- Union City Christmas Parade
Friday, December 2
- Christmas on Main (Savannah)
- Flea Market Grand Opening (Lexington)
- Hope Holiday Mart (Bolivar)
- FHU Benefit Dinner (Henderson)
- Live Nativity (Paris – through Sunday)
- “Elf: The Musical” (Jackson – through Sunday)
- Christmas at the Farm (Huron – through Sunday)
- Obion Christmas Parade
- Christmas at W-O-R-D Radio (Humboldt – through Saturday)
- Season of Light Planetarium Show (Jackson)
- Hub City Flea Market (Jackson – through Sunday)
- Hub City Senior Talent Showcase (Jackson)
- Santa Photos @ Donnell Century Farm (Jackson)
- Big Burger Ribbon Cutting (Jackson)
- Finding Your Funding (Jackson)
- LANA Holiday Home Tour (Jackson – through Sunday)
Saturday, December 3
- Christmas on Main (Savannah)
- Christmas at the Walk (Jackson)
- Ultimate Christmas Variety Show (Henderson)
- FAFSA Frenzy (Jackson)
- Toys for Tots (Jackson)
- Jingle & Mingle (Humboldt)
- Self Defense Class (Jackson)
- St. Nicholas Festival (Jackson)
- Jackson Symphony Family Christmas Concert
- Jackson Symphony Holiday Pops Concert
- Mistletoe Christmas & Parade (McKenzie)
- Dyer Christmas Parade
- Bolivar Christmas Parade
- Friendship Christmas Parade
- Brownsville Christmas Parade
- Kenton Christmas Parade
- South Fulton Christmas Parade
- Saltillo Christmas Parade
- Gleason Christmas Parade
- Somerville Christmas Parade
- Free Santa Photos (Jackson)
- Holiday Jazz Brunch (Jackson)
Sunday, December 4
