The year in photos: 2021 in West Tennessee
2022 is upon us and we’re saying goodbye to another eventful year in West Tennessee. It was a year of uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact the world, we endured nationwide shortages and rising prices, and extreme weather left numerous communities in distress. But with the COVID-19 vaccine, a sense of normalcy started to return to the area as residents were able to once again enjoy annual events and traditions. And although many issues divided us, time and time again we witnessed local heroes stepping up to the plate to help their neighbor in need. Now, take a look back at some of our most viewed and most memorable local stories of 2021.
January 2021:
- Two hunters, Chance Black and Zachary Grooms, were killed at Reelfoot Lake. David Vowell was later found dead.
- Jackson native performs during then President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.
- Paris gets a spotlight in Southern Living Magazine.
- Woman jumps from I-40 overpass with toddler.
- Jackson residents hold a “Stop the Steal” rally in downtown Jackson. Jan. 6 was the same day of the infamous “Capitol Riot.”
- Almost a month after the vaccine arrive in West Tennessee, 1,550 residents had received their does.
- Viewers shared their photos from the first snowfall of 2021.
February 2021:
- Winter weather brought West Tennessee, and much of the country to a standstill for nearly a week.
- Madison and Gibson County residents shared their experiences.
- Gibson County law enforcement says to stay off roads during icy conditions.
- West Tennesseans share their winter weather photos.
- Jackson residents hit the slopes at the Ballpark of Jackson.
March 2021:
- Almost a year into the pandemic, Madison County memorial recognized the death of 220 residents who died from COVID-19. Another 97 people have died in the county as of Dec. 28.
- Tornadoes ripped through Henderson County, leaving damage behind.
- NWS confirms Henderson County storms to be tornadoes.
- Storms leave damage in Hardeman County.
- West Tennesseans share photos of storm damages.
- Madison County hit with flooding in some areas.
April 2021:
- Health department reports 75,000 vaccinated in Madison County.
- Hub City Brewing revealed its Strawberry Beer.
- EF-1 tornado touches down in Henry County.
- FedEx responds to issues at ground center in Humboldt.
May 2021:
- One person was killed during a standoff in Camden.
- Hernando de Soto Bridge over the Mississippi River closed due to a crack. It wouldn’t be opened again until August.
- May 4 storms leave damage in two counties, Henry and Weakley, leaving one person dead.
- EF-1 tornado strikes Tipton County.
- Nationally known country comedian Cotton Ivy dies at 91.
- Crews in Selmer worked to rescue a Macaw from a tree.
June 2021:
- Dawn Lingenselter hit in face by crossfire in Jackson.
- Jury found Keyandre Benson guilty in the mass shooting at a Brownsville armory in 2017.
- No injuries in fiery crash along Interstate 40.
- Marker unveiled for 61st US Colored Infantry in Jackson.
July 2021:
- Local sheriff expresses concern about new permitless carry law.
- Piglets and kitten become friends at Redemption Road Rescue.
- Hardeman County announced it was being removed from the economically distressed list.
- Jackson police confirm one person shot at Old Hickory Mall.
August 2021:
- Sonic Owner Jerry Stanfill dies.
- Vehicle belonging to missing William Brian McKenzie found.
- Hernando de Soto Bridge in Memphis safe for travel once again.
- McKenzie native leaves to compete in Paralympics in Tokyo.
- Woman rescued from flood waters in in Bells.
- Humphreys, Dickson and Hickman counties were hit with flooding.
- Flooding leaves destruction in Waverly.
- Protests continue at Newbern Tyson facility over vaccine requirement.
September 2021:
- Jackson native becomes firefighter in Chattanooga.
- Witness to 9/11 attacks recounts his story 20 years later.
- Multiple injuries at Kroger in Collierville.
- Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Locke killed in the line of duty.
- Megasite addition to bring new opportunity to West Tennessee.
- Jackson cemetery faces suspension following investigation.
- 70-year-old woman murdered in Jackson. Suspect evaded capture for weeks before being apprehended.
October 2021:
- One injured during altercation at Huntingdon Wendy’s.
- Community stunned after shooting outside Hardeman Co. jail.
- 24-year-old parts with car, home for mission trip around the world
- World War II era mortars found in Humboldt yard.
- West Tennesseans face rising gas prices.
- Braves baseball fan’s dream come true.
- 14-year-old Jackson resident opens ice cream shop.
- USJ breaks ground on new golf and tennis facility.
- Jackson Pride Fest returns after being postponed due to COVID-19.
November 2021:
- Old Hickory Steakhouse damaged in fire.
- Lowe’s CEO visits Brownsville to launch $375k community project.
- City of Jackson awarded control of the Ballpark of Jackson.
- 18-year-old girl killed in shooting near Lambuth Boulevard.
- TCA fan Eddie Moore dies.
- 1940s prayer book returned to owner Carl Moenssens.
- Officer-involved shooting at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
- Minor hospitalized after leading police on car chase in Humboldt.
December 2021:
- Deadly shooting takes place during Humboldt High School basketball game.
- Boutique Air faces criticisms over service.
- Selmer swears in first female Mayor Sherry Inman.
- Storms and tornadoes struck the communities of Tiptonville, Samburg, Newbern, Kenton, Lexington, Dresden, and Cottage Grove.
- Madison County Sheriff’s Department wins Battle of the Badges.
- LOLO celebrates new album release in the Hub City.
- Santa delivers toys by helicopter to kids in Dresden.