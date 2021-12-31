The year in photos: 2021 in West Tennessee

1/50 January 2: Residents line up at Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

2/50 January 6: Stop The Steal rally held at Madison County Courthouse.

3/50 January 7: Thousands line up for vaccine event at Jackson fairgrounds.

4/50 January 8: Residents gather to protest alleged animal abuse in Humboldt

5/50 January 11: Fire destroys former Karnes and Son Funeral Home in Rutherford.



6/50 January 26: Community mourns hunters killed at Reelfoot Lake.

7/50 February 15: Winter storm blankets West Tennessee in snow and ice.

8/50 February 15: Families enjoy snow days in West Tennessee.

9/50 March 10: Truck fire causes massive delays on I-40 in Madison County.

10/50 March 24: Memorial honoring COVID-19 victims unveiled in Madison County.



11/50 March 29: Severe weather caused damage in Chester and Henderson Counties.

12/50 April 21: World's Biggest Fish Fry returns to Paris.

13/50 April 23: Hundreds gather for grand parade at World’s Largest Fish Fry.

14/50 April 23: Sea of Blue honors fallen Madison County Deputy Terry Dyer.

15/50 May 3: Opening ceremony held for 83rd Annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival.



16/50 May 7: Grand Parade kicks off at West Tennessee Strawberry Festival.

17/50 May 12: TDOT releases photos of crack in I-40 bridge. (Photo: MGN)

18/50 June 1: First Botique Air flight takes off from McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

19/50 June 3: The Ballpark at Jackson welcomes Winnipeg Goldeyes to the plate.

20/50 June 23: Car carrier collides with bridge in Madison County, causing massive delays on I-40.



21/50 July 4th: Jackson neighborhoods celebrate 4th of July.

22/50 July 9: Music returns to The AMP in downtown Jackson.

23/50 July 12: Jackson begins distribution of new garbage cans.

24/50 July 12: Police confirm one person shot at Old Hickory Mall.

25/50 August 4: West Tennessee Healthcare begins utilizing mobile hospital units.



26/50 August 8: Jackson-Madison County plans year-long Bicentennial celebration.

27/50 August 12: Protests continue at Newbern Tyson facility over vaccine requirement.

28/50 August 13: Woman rescued from flooded car in Bells.

29/50 August 22: Aftermath of severe floods in Humphreys County.

30/50 August 24: Tennessee floods prompt disaster declaration from President Biden. (Photo: MGN)



31/50 August 30: Vehicle belonging to missing William Brian McKenzie found.

32/50 September 6: Families visit Beech Lake for Labor Day celebrations.

33/50 September 7: 68th Annual Soybean Parade moves through Martin.

34/50 September 12: Colors of the Bicentennial mural unveiled at The Ned.

35/50 September 20: Sea of Blue honors fallen Gibson County Deputy Josh Hayes.



36/50 September 26: Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall stops in Trenton.

37/50 September 30: Hardin County honors fallen Deputy Matthew Locke.

38/50 October 9: 2nd Annual Pride Fest held in Jackson.

39/50 October 13: Humboldt family finds WWII-era mortars in yard.

40/50 October 16: International Food and Art Festival held in downtown Jackson.



41/50 October 17: Families visit the Pumpkin Village at Discovery Park of America.

42/50 October 24: 14-year-old Addison Richmond opens Peppermint Addie & CO. in Jackson.

43/50 October 30: Gracepoint Church hosts annual "Trunk or Treat" event in Jackson.

44/50 November 3: Owners devastated after fire closes Old Hickory Steakhouse.

45/50 November 5: Jackson woman celebrates 108th birthday.



46/50 November 11: Waving flags greeted I-40 drivers in honor of Veteran's Day.

47/50 December 2: Humboldt kicks off Christmas season with tree lighting.

48/50 December 3: Christmas on Main turns Savannah into winter wonderland.

49/50 December 12: Communities devastated as deadly tornadoes rip through West Tennessee.

50/50 December 23: Santa delivers toys to Dresden-area kids affected by tornadoes.





































































































2022 is upon us and we’re saying goodbye to another eventful year in West Tennessee. It was a year of uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact the world, we endured nationwide shortages and rising prices, and extreme weather left numerous communities in distress. But with the COVID-19 vaccine, a sense of normalcy started to return to the area as residents were able to once again enjoy annual events and traditions. And although many issues divided us, time and time again we witnessed local heroes stepping up to the plate to help their neighbor in need. Now, take a look back at some of our most viewed and most memorable local stories of 2021.

