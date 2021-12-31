The year in photos: 2021 in West Tennessee

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

2022 is upon us and we’re saying goodbye to another eventful year in West Tennessee. It was a year of uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact the world, we endured nationwide shortages and rising prices, and extreme weather left numerous communities in distress. But with the COVID-19 vaccine, a sense of normalcy started to return to the area as residents were able to once again enjoy annual events and traditions. And although many issues divided us, time and time again we witnessed local heroes stepping up to the plate to help their neighbor in need. Now, take a look back at some of our most viewed and most memorable local stories of 2021.

January 2021:

February 2021:

March 2021:

April 2021:

May 2021:

June 2021:

July 2021:

August 2021:

September 2021:

October 2021:

November 2021:

December 2021:

 

Categories: Gallery, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts